President opens 2020 Judicial Year

The Head of State and President of the Higher Council of Judicial Power, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, oversaw on Wednesday 15th January the opening ceremony for the Judicial Year, at the International Palace of Conferences in Sipopo.

The Judicial Year, as the ordinary period for activities for the courts of justice, has officially begun in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The opening ceremony took place under the presidency of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, First magistrate and President of the Higher Council of Judicial Power, and was attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue; the presidents of constitutional bodies and the Council of the Republic; the Spokesperson from the Executive Council of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, Augustin Nze Nfumu; members of the Government; the accredited diplomatic corps and representatives from international bodies close to the Malabo Government, together with political parties and components of judicial power at a national level.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Anatolio Nzang Nguema, broke down a report into the following sections: Jurisdictional and Economic Activities 2019; Activities of the State Judicial Commission; Activities of the Attorney General 2019 and challenges for 2020, and the State, Government and Political Parties Dissertation.

The report on jurisdictional actions by David Nguema Obiang Eyang, President of the Supreme Court of Justice, was an overall appraisal of the justice regime in the nation, and he gave an account to the auditorium of other activities highlighted by the bodies under his responsibility during the previous judicial period.

The opening is an opportunity to analyse and evaluate the implementation of judicial power, the aim of which is to guarantee justice, peace, internal order, social cohesion and the political stability of the nation”, said the Head of State, in his instructions aimed at those present.

The top guarantor of the administration of justice in Equatorial Guinea also had words for the judges, magistrates and attorneys, so that they acted in a nationalist spirit.

He also highlighted the importance of judicial power because, “its poor implementation impacts negatively on all sectors of the country”.

The leader of the nation called for the establishment of judicial security, in order not to violate the interests of companies and entrepreneurs investing in various sectors, with the aim of national economic diversification.

Furthermore, the practice of corruption was condemned by the Equatoguinean Head of State, as on other occasions.

With a group photo, the opening ceremony, providing the green light for the courts and tribunals to officially begin their work, came to a close.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office