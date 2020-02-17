President receives guests at launch of FCMNO

Prior to the launch ceremony for the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation (FCMNO), the President of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang spoke on 15th February to eminent figures, representatives of academic institutions and non-political non-profit organisations who had been invited to the launch of the FCMNO non-political institution created to support the full social inclusion of disadvantaged people.

The wife of the President of the Senate of Ivory Coast, Patricia Ahoussou, special envoy from the First Lady of that nation, was the first to arrive for the courtesy appointments at Hotel 3 de Agosto, in Malabo.

Following that, H. E, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang spoke to the representative of the Voices of African Mothers Foundation, the Ghanaian, Nana Fasso, and to representatives from the Catholic Universities of Murcia and Avila, Juan Bastida Bastida and Jose Antonio Gallardo.

Finally, the President spoke to the wife of his counterpart from the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, the First lady, Antoinette Sassou.

The separate audiences served to express gratitude and admiration towards Mangue de Obiang for the initiative of creating the new non-profit organisation, a symbol of her commitment to vulnerable people, in particular women and children.

The distinguished guests also passed on greetings of friendship sent by the leaders of their countries, and finally praised the welcome and good hospitality received in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office