President receives new leader of Popular Action for Equatorial Guinea

On 17th February, the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, granted an audience to the new leader of Popular Action for Equatorial Guinea.

Eduardo Mba Bakale came to introduce himself to the arbiter and moderator of the national democratic process, as leader of that party.

The change within Popular Action for Equatorial Guinea came following the latest congress held in the city of Bata, in which the founder leader, Eduardo Mba Bakale, passed on the leadership of the party to his son.

Mba Bakale, after taking on and rebuilding the party, spoke to the Head of State on the current socio-political and economic situation in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, perspectives regarding the political future, and other matters at an international level.

Popular Action for Equatorial Guinea is one of the groupings making up the democratic opposition group of parties, and has always taken part in the coalition with the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea in various electoral constituencies. It also has a representative in the national Senate.

The founder leader declared that during this new stage which had begun in his party it would continue to work for the consolidation of the democratic process in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The audience was attended by the Minister for the Interior and Local Corporations, Faustino Ndong Esono.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office