President sends condolences to counterparts in Niger and Congo

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has sent messages of condolence to his counterparts in Niger and Congo for the deceased victims following a terrorist attack and a landslide. We are including the entire text of both messages.

To His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufu, President of the Republic of Niger (Niamey)

Message of condolence

Mr. President and Dear Brother,

It is with maximum regret that we have received the sad and lamentable news of a terrorist attack against the Niger Defence and Security Forces at the military barracks located at Inates, in the west of Your Country, causing the death of over 60 soldiers.

Shocked by this sad and lamentable news, the people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, and their Government, join with me in expressing to His Excellency and the People of Niger our deepest condolences, while offering You our moral support and solidarity. We ask Your Excellency to pass on these sentiments to the families of the victims.

The greatest of regards,

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Malabo, on 16th December, 2019

To His Excellency Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa)

Message of condolence

Mr. President and Dear Brother, We have received the sad and lamentable news of a landslide at a goldmine located in the province of Ituri, caused by the intense torrential rain recorded in recent days in the area, causing the death of over 20 people.

Saddened by the sad and lamentable news, the people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and their Government join with Me in expressing to His Excellency and the people of Congo our most heart-felt condolences for this lamentable event.

We ask Your Excellency to extend our condolences to the grieving families.

The greatest of regards,

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office