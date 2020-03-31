President thanks Prime Minister of Ethiopia for contribution to fight against COVID-19

The President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has sent a letter of acknowledgement to the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, for their contribution to the effective distribution to all African countries of health material donated by the Chinese Government.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister’s office on Monday 30th March, via the Equatorial Guinea Diplomatic Mission in Ethiopia, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo expressed in the name of the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and in his own, recognition of the significant displays of altruism and African solidarity shown by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia towards the joint fight to contain the contagion and spread, and to eradicate this regrettable pandemic.

The President of the Republic showed his appreciation in the letter for the huge gesture of solidarity by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia to provide an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane to carry out the distribution of health material donated by the Chinese Government through the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma to all African countries in coordination with the African Union in the fight against COVID-19, at this time when humanity is facing a serious threat to public health.

The Equatorial Guinea Embassy and Permanent Mission in Ethiopia is maintaining technical contact with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in order to study the possibilities of organising training courses and exchanging information via videoconference, to assist the health workers charged with managing the pandemic crisis in Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office