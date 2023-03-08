President travels to Senegal to attend II Summit on Agriculture and Agribusiness

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, together with African leaders, is defending agriculture in order to obtain food security.

The President of the Republic, Head of State and Government, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, arrived in the Senegalese Republic this morning to attend the second Summit on Agriculture and Agribusiness, which is being held in Dakar from 25th to 27th January.

At the Leopold Sedar Senghor military airport, the nation’s leader was received by authorities from the administration of H. E. Macky Sall. Leaders from the Embassy of Equatorial Guinea in Ethiopia and before the African Union, through the acting ambassador, Crisantos Obama Ondo, and members of the Malabo government, were also awaiting his arrival.

The members and leaders of the Foreign Cell of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea and the Senegalese student colony also travelled to the airport to congratulate His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on his electoral victory of 20th November.

Some 20 African Heads of State and Government met in Senegal on Wednesday to advocate the need to invest in agriculture and agribusiness so that Africa can feed itself and the world.

The theme of this summit is “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience”. The event has brought together more than 1,500 people with the participation of Heads of State and Government, ministers from Economy and Finance, Agriculture and related sectors, banks and other bilateral and multilateral institutions and agencies, as well as academics and scientists.

The Head of State of Senegal and current Chairperson of the African Union, H. E. Macky Sall, as patron of this summit, stressed the urgency for Africa to end its food dependence on the outside world and to learn to feed itself and to contribute to feeding the rest of the world.

For the African Development Bank, the co-organiser, the Second Dakar Summit is a call for a global coalition of efforts in Africa to unlock its immense agricultural potential and become a global destination for addressing the world’s growing food shortages.

The summit has been convened to align and mobilise government resources, development partners and private sector funding to unlock the continent’s food production potential.

The leaders, on various panels, highlighted the agricultural potential of the African continent, with more than 65% of the world’s unexploited arable land and the paradox that Africa imports most of its food products.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government