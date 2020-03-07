President visits military detachment in Acurenam

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, visited the military detachment in Acurenam, in the Province of Centro Sur, on 6th March.

At the meeting with the military from the location, the President praised the work of the soldiers, and encouraged them to continue with their role of defending the peace, security and socio-political stability of the nation.

At another point during his words, he gave instructions aimed at redoubling the defence of peace, both in the country and in the subregion of Central Africa.

Accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic, Charged with External Security, Juan Antonio Bibang Nchucum, the Vice-Minister for Defence, Victoriano Nsue Okomo, the Adviser to the Presidency in Defence matters, Fausto Abeso Fuma and senior officers from the army, the Head of State also visited the road infrastructures in the districts of Nsok Esabekang, Aconibe, Acurenam and Evinayong.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office