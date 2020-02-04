President visits restoration work to Malabo Cathedral

The Metropolitan Cathedral of Malabo continues to be the focus of attention of the Government. The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, visited the building on 3rd February to find out about various aspects regarding its restoration, following the fire that destroyed part of the structure. H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo was received by the president of the board of GEProyectos, Francisca Obiang Jimenez, and the Minister for Public Works, Diosdado Nsue Medja, and he spoke to the heads of the companies carrying out the restoration work.

Currently they are cleaning and collecting the rubble and waste resulting from the fire on 15th January.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is taking great interest in the execution of this work, and recommended the use of quality materials.

The entire restoration project was presented to the leader of the nation by engineers from the executing company. The President requested the presentation of the estimate for the work as soon as possible.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office