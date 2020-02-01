Presidential audience with CISSA delegation

The Committee of Intelligence and Security Services for Africa, CISSA, following several year renting its headquarters, now has its own building in Addis Abeba. Its construction was financed by the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

This information was released during the audience granted by H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on Friday 31st January to Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, acting president of CISSA, who led the delegation.

Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, in the presence of the Minister of State to the Presidency, Charged with Foreign Security, Juan Antonio Bibang Nchuchuma, in addition to expressing gratitude to the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for financing the CISSA headquarters, which is to be inaugurated in February, also presented him with the programme for the ceremony.

CISSA is an organisation that holds an annual conference to discuss matters of common interest which affect peace and security on the African continent.

This conference was held in our country in 2015, when the Head of State promised to finance the construction of the headquarters which is soon to be up and running.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office