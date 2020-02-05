Presidential audience with French Ambassador

On Tuesday 4th February, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received the Accredited Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to our country from the French Republic, Olivier Brochenin.

The conversations between the leader of the nation and the French diplomat focussed on the political will of their Governments to continue to further strengthen the good relations of friendship and cooperation between Malabo and Paris, which go back over four decades.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono, was present during the meeting.

