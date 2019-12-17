Presidential audience with French Ambassador

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has received in audience the French Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Olivier Brocheni.

The French diplomat was the bearer of a letter in which H. E. Emmanuel Macron, the French President, expressed his gratitude to His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for contributing two million Euro to the The Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

He also praised and welcomed the friendship shown to the French people and Jacques Chirac, by attending the State funeral of the former leader who died two months ago.

His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Olivier Brochenin looked at various aspects relating to the consolidation of the historic relations of friendship and cooperation uniting Malabo and Paris.

After presenting his credentials on 17th October, as new Republic of France Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador, this is the second occasion on which Olivier Brochenin has been received in audience by the President of the Republic.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office