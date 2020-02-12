Presidential audiences in Addis Abeba

After concluding the Thirty-third Ordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State and Governments, the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, returned to Malabo, following two separate audiences on 11th February.

Within the framework of business relations between the national flag-bearing airline, Ceiba Intercontinental and Ethiopian Airlines, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo met the head of the Ethiopian company, to look at cooperation between the two airlines. Currently, Ceiba Intercontinental and Ethiopian Airlines have combined their services through the technical assistance and personnel training programmes, together with the creation of new routes in the CEMAC zone.

In the second audience, the President received the executive director of the Inter-African Committee on Effective Practices in Women’s and Girls’ Health, Morissanda Kouyate, who came to speak to the Head of State about the aims of the foundation, and to ask for support with its activities.

Simeon Oyono Esono, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Juan Antonio Bibang Nchuchuma, Minister of the Presidency of the Republic, Charged with External Security, were the Government members who accompanied the President of the Republic at the meetings granted at the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Addis Abeba and before the African Union.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office