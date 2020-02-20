Presidential audiences

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received in audience on 19th February a delegation from the Organisation for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA). The official agenda for the Equatoguinean leader began with an appointment with the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mathew Olusegun Obasandjo.

The dialogue with the former Nigerian president focussed mainly on the African free trade agreement.

I am a friend of Equatorial Guinea, I exchanged views with President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on aspects relating to our continent, above all with respect to African free trade, which has been looked at for three years. This agreement will allow the trading of product within the territory of our continent; it is in instrument that will benefit all African countries, declared Olosegun Obasandjo.

After that, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo received the delegation from the Organisation for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA), led by the Minister for Justice from Guinea Bissau, Ruth Monteiro, in her capacity as president of the board of the organisation.

The meeting served to report to President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on the OHADA Council of Ministers, which will take place in Equatorial Guinea and where they will speak, among other matters, about financial contributions from member countries; the economic obligations in order to standardise the operation of the organisation; and the translation of reports into the official languages of the OHADA, so that judges, lawyers and economic operators can understand the laws governing economic activities.

The OHADA was founded on 17th October 1993, with the aim of facilitating inter-regional trade and investment, together with guaranteeing legal and judicial security for business activities.

With its headquarters in Port Louis-Mauritius, it has 17 member countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Niger, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Senegal, Togo, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

The OHADA uses English, French, Spanish and Portuguese as its languages.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office