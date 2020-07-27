Presidential couple bid farewell to Santiago Nsobeya

The presidential couple, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, together with other figures such as the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Gaudencio Mohaba Messu, the President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, the General Secretary of the Democratic party of Equatorial Guinea and his deputy, Jerónimo Osa Osa and Jesusa Obono Engono, respectively, and the Vice-President of the Council of the Republic, Vicente Ehate Tomi, to name but a few, bid farewell on 25th July to the mortal remains of Santiago Nsobeya.

At the ceremony, in which everyone respected the measures recommended by the Government and the WHO in order to prevent contagion by the Coronavirus, the presidential couple, in addition to accompanying the coffin to the plane, also dedicated time to consoling the grieving family, expressing their sadness and pain on the death of this great figure.

Before the press, the Head of State said that the death of Santiago Nsobeya Efuman had left a great void that was difficult to fill, for having been such a loyal collaborator. At another point, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo recognised his availability at all times as a fine official, a fine politician, a nationalist politician affable with everyone and one who showed himself to Equatoguinean society to be, as an icon, an ideologue of the political system of the governing party. For that reason, added the President, he was being given honours similar to those for a Head of State, and for that reason national mourning had been declared.

“I believe that the image of the deceased Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies should serve as an example that we should all imitate as, when a person has worked hard, has shown himself to be a loyal collaborator, nationalist, it is an example that we must all copy, in the hope that one day our turn comes, as his turn came, and we are buried with dignity”, declared the Head of State.

Finally, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo asked for prayers to God for the forgiveness of sins committed by the lamented great man of State, and that he be taken into His glory.

Described as a disciplines, hard-working man and defender of the national interest, Santiago Nsobeya Efuman was born in Nkin Esabok, in the District of Añisok, in 1949. He was entrusted with various responsibilities, such as Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Spain, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Information, President of the CEMAC Parliament, First Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies, member of the PDGE National Council, and Adviser on the District Commission of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea in Añisok, among other responsibilities.

His mortal remains were taken to his birthplace in the Continental Region in accordance with the wishes of his family.

Also present at the airport was the First Deputy Ombudsman, Luis Megogo Role, the second Vice-Presidents from the two chambers, members of the Executive including the Third Vice Prime Minister, Charged with Human Rights, Alfonso Nsue Mokuy, family, friends and acquaintances.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office