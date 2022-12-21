Presidential Couple open first ecclesiastical complex in Riaba

The Catholic Church in Equatorial Guinea has, as of 20th December, the first St. Catherine Labouré Diocesan Centre for Spirituality, conceived and financed entirely by the First Lady of the Nation.

The handover and inauguration ceremony for this ecclesiastical complex was overseen by the presidential couple, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, in the presence of national, provincial, district, local and religious authorities, led by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Malabo, Monsignor Juan Nsue Edjang Mayé.

After the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon and a priest’s blessing, all those present at the ceremony attended a thanksgiving mass, during which the wife of the President of the Republic offered words of gratitude to God for making possible the creation of this emblematic work for the spiritual development of the Equatoguinean population.

“The building of this complex is based on my conviction as a believer. I ask those in charge and the parishioners in general to make good use of this complex dedicated to spiritual development,” said Mangue de Obiang.

For his part, the President of the Republic praised the many social and religious projects that his wife is implementing throughout national territory, stressing that they are a result of the initiative and financed by the First Lady herself.

The first St. Catherine Labouré Diocesan Spirituality Centre, located in the urban district of Marcos Obiang Nguema Nsue in Riaba, contains, in addition to a church, residences and spiritual development rooms, among other facilities.

Source: EQUATORIAL GUINEA Official Web Page of the Government