Presidential couple return to Malabo

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and the First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, returned to Malabo on Saturday 14th March, after completing their schedule on the continental part of the Nation.

In the Continental Region, in addition to attending the Eucharistic mass for International Women’s Day at the Basilica Cathedral, the presidential couple visited various battalions to greet the uniformed corps and encourage them to continue to keep the peace and security in the country and the subregion of Central Africa.

Regarding meetings with international figures, the Equatoguinean leader granted audiences to the new CPLP Executive Secretary, Francisco Ribeiro Telles and the former President of the transition in Central African Republic, Catherine Zamba Panza, to mention a couple.

The Head of State’s schedule closed on Friday 14th March with the inauguration and opening of the Fishing Training and Production Centre in the Bediba, in the south of Bata.

On their return to Malabo, the presidential couple was received by the Ministers for Security, Nicolás Obama Nchama, and Defence, Alejandro Bacale, among other authorities.

