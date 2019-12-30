General 

Presidential couple visit Ivory Coast

Posted By: admin

The Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, left for Abidjan on 28th December at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Ivory Coast, H. E. Alassane Dramane Ouattara.

In Abidjan, presidents Ouattara and Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will look at questions of continental interest and others which strengthen the friendship between Abidjan and Malabo.

The ministers for Security and Defence, among other chiefs, were present to wish the Equatoguinean presidential couple a good trip.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

