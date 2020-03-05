Presidential trip to Bata

The President of the Republic and the First Lady H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang travelled to Bata on Wednesday 4th March for a first meeting with the population living in the continental part of the country in 2020.

Ministers from the departments of Security and Defence saw off the presidential couple at the presidential terminal at Malabo International Airport.

During this visit the Head of State accompanied by his wife will perform various activities from their working schedule for 2020.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office