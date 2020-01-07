Presidential visit to infrastructures in city of Malabo

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, used 6th January to discover the most pressing problems in the city of Malabo.

For that reason, he went to the Presidency of the Government, in order to meet the Ministers for Public Works, Industry and Energy, Interior and Local Corporations, and members of the Central Municipal Corporation and the Equatorial Guinea Projects executive, to see the state of some of the works undertaken by the Government.

After listening to reports from the heads of these sectors, the President of the Republic made various inspection visits.

His first stop was in Calle La Ronda, which links Campo Yaunde and Los A�ngeles. The area suffered a fierce fire on 25th March 2019, which turned over two hundred homes to ashes. The Head of State ordered the construction of a new development two days later, on 27th March the same year.

In Calle La Ronda he was warmly received and was reported to by the authorities dealing with the work, who showed him maps and plans for the place, where various blocks of fifty social homes are planned, with the corresponding development including roundabouts, and pipework for drinking water and drains.

The Head of State urged the leaders of the departments involved to present the corresponding budgets and execute the work as soon as possible, so that the suffering families can have better, decent homes.

The San Juan neighbourhood was another of the places visited on the tour made by the President in the city of Malabo. There, the leader of the nation saw the state of the new chapel and its surroundings.

For H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, churches, like schools and hospitals, should receive scrupulous attention, and in their surroundings there should not be any buildings of a recreational nature, such as bars or discotheques.

The inhabitants of the social housing in developments A, B and C in Maqueda also received the President with great enthusiasm, in what was the first visit he made to the city of Malabo this year.

The dwellers of these three neighbourhoods are living in fear and concern, due to a wave of robberies, kidnappings and violence in recent times.

To that end, the Head of State recommended the creation of security brigades. In addition, he also asked the Ministry for Industry and Energy to develop projects for the illumination of the outside and inside of these developments.

Having heard the complaints from the presidents of the neighbourhood communities, on the attachment of work not covered in the development plans, which deform the structure of the buildings and their surroundings, the Head of State declared the need for the department of the Interior and Local Corporations to draw up and pass an order, law or resolution, which prohibits the arbitrary construction in the city of Malabo, without prior authorisation from the central town hall.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office