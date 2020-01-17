Presidential visit to Malabo Cathedral after blaze

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, went to see the damage caused by the sudden fire which broke out on 15th January at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Malabo. The fire has moved the Equatoguinean population in general, and the Catholic faithful in the Capital of the Nation in particular.

A day after the fire, the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang went to the place of worship to learn about the cause of the blaze.

In Avenida de la Independencia, the place where the mother church in Malabo is located, the presidential couple were looked after by the Archbishop Emeritus, Monsignor Ildefonso Obama Obono; the vicar General of the Diocese of Malabo, Inocencio Moiche, and the parish priest at the Cathedral, Benjamin Bosepa.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang toured the installations most affected by the event, such as the altar, to name but one of the areas, where they received a detailed explanation of what had happened.

It must be noted that the cathedral had been closed to the public on 7th January in order to begin restoration work, following a solemn mass said by the Archbishop to ask God for the work to be carried out successfully.

In addition to instructing the religious figures present on the restoration of the cathedral, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo stated to the press that this matter was an incident that must be dealt with calmly, in order to find ways to rebuild the Cathedral, which is a historic monument and an exceptional architectural building in Malabo, and over a hundred years old.

The Head of State concluded his words with an invitation to all institutions, companies and the population to contribute so that the Metropolitan Cathedral in Malabo can have its structure restored.

During the solemn mass held to mark the 103 years since the mother church was opened, the President of the Nation presented a cheque for two thousand million Franco CFA to refurbish the cathedral. The work began on 7th of this month.

Located on Avenida de la Independencia in the capital city, the Metropolitan Cathedral in Malabo is one of the most important Christian temples in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Accompanying the presidential couple during the visit was the Minister for Justice, Worship and Penitentiary Institutions, Salvador Ondo Nkum; the Minister for Public Works, Diosdado Nsue Medja, and the President of the Office for Planning and Monitoring of Projects (GEPROYECTOS), Francisca Obiang Jimenez.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office