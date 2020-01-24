Politics 

Press release from Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Posted By: admin

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has issued a press release regarding the invitation by the French Republic to take part in the XXVIII Africa-France Summit, which will take place from 4th to 6th June this year, in the city of Bordeaux. We are including the full text of the release with this article.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has issued a press release regarding the invitation by the French Republic to take part in the XXVIII Africa-France Summit, which will take place from 4th to 6th June this year, in the city of Bordeaux.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

SOUTH AFRICAN PUBLIC EXTERPRISES MINISTER ATTENDING DEFENCE SHOW IN UAE

admin Comments Off on SOUTH AFRICAN PUBLIC EXTERPRISES MINISTER ATTENDING DEFENCE SHOW IN UAE

Morocco Summons Algeria Envoy over Syrian Refugees

admin Comments Off on Morocco Summons Algeria Envoy over Syrian Refugees

Meeting between Prime Minister and German mission

admin Comments Off on Meeting between Prime Minister and German mission
Politics 

Press release from Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Posted By: admin

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has issued a press release regarding the invitation by the French Republic to take part in the XXVIII Africa-France Summit, which will take place from 4th to 6th June this year, in the city of Bordeaux. We are including the full text of the release with this article.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has issued a press release regarding the invitation by the French Republic to take part in the XXVIII Africa-France Summit, which will take place from 4th to 6th June this year, in the city of Bordeaux.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

Head of State attends fiesta of Akua YebiveiA patron

admin Comments Off on Head of State attends fiesta of Akua YebiveiA patron

President receives Ambassador from Russian Federation

admin Comments Off on President receives Ambassador from Russian Federation

Second day of Parliamentary Seminar in Bata

admin Comments Off on Second day of Parliamentary Seminar in Bata