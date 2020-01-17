Prime Minister attends investiture of re-elected President of Mozambique

The Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, returned to Malabo from Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, in the afternoon of 15th January, where he had been to attend, in the name of and representing the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the investiture ceremony for President, H. E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

The winner of the presidential elections of 15th October, and leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) began, with this investiture, his second consecutive mandate as President of Mozambique, at a ceremony which took place in the Plaza de la Independencia in Maputo, and included a speech on the theme of peace by the re-elected Head of State, in the presence of a large number of senior figures, including the Heads of State from Cape Verde, Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius and Portugal, the vice-presidents from Uganda and China, and various prime ministers, special envoys, secretaries of state and members of the diplomatic corps.

On arrival at Malabo International Airport, Obama Asue spoke about the trip to a TVGE team.

At the investiture the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Pedro Nguema Ndong, and the accredited Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Mozambique, Bienvenido Esono Engonga Okomo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office