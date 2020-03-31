Prime Minister holds meeting with Ceiba personnel

Within the context of the meetings that the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, is holding with public companies and autonomous bodies, on Monday 30th March it was the turn of the board from the national airline Ceiba Intercontinental.

The aim of the Autonomous Bodies and Public Companies Restructuring Steering Committee, created by the Government, is to introduce innovation within public companies with State shareholdings so that they can achieve financial autonomy. Among these is Ceiba Intercontinental.

“It is necessary to take effective steps, in particular with respect to the management of human resources and the supply costs for telephones and fuel, among other measures”, declared the Prime Minister of the Government, during his meeting with personnel from Ceiba Intercontinental, while also asking them for transparency in their management, taking into account that the civil aviation sector has been one of the most damaged by the current crisis caused by the rapid spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting, Obama Asue called for patriotism from those present, because these are times of sacrifice in an emergency situation. The meeting was attended by the head of the Ministry for Civil Aviation, Leandro Mico Angué, and the Secretary of State, Alfonso Osa Nguema Mokuy.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office