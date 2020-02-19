Prime Minister meets Finance officials

On Tuesday 18th February, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, met officials from the departments of Tax and Customs at the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning.

During the meeting, Obama Asue highlighted the need to eradicate the corruption which focussed on tax fraud carried out by companies in the collection of taxes from tax and customs declarations, with the latter known ad document D3. To that end, Obama Asue reminded those present that this behaviour was reflected in the tax revenue situation for the State, which considerably reduces revenue for the Tax Office.

While the Prime Minister stressed the need to increase ordinary income, as they are the ones who have to bear the State current costs.

Obama Asue said that the revenue collection capacity of the ministry could record a considerable increase, even reaching 200% of the estimated figure, and instructed those present to take the necessary decisions in order to reorganise revenue collection in the departments involved.

During the meeting, the Minister for Finance, Cesar Augusto Mba Abogo and the Secretary of State, Charged with Tax and Contributions, Antonio Ngue Mba Eyang, were present. The Prime Minister asked the heads of the ministerial departments to create a record of the companies contributing to the Tax Office, as one of the measures to be taken in order to achieve an improvement in the tax collection system.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office