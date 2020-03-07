Prime Minister oversees Executive Board at Ministry for Finance

The work schedule for 6th March for the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, was marked by a visit to the headquarters of the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, where he held a meeting with the Executive Board from the ministerial department.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister indicated to those present the measures adopted at the latest Council of Ministers, stressing the need to review the income ceilings designated for the various ministerial departments, in line with their true collecting capacities, and once again indicated that the Ministry for Finance must increase to a maximum its tax revenue through disciplined action at its heart, assuming the responsibility in the general intervention, control and handling of funds in public companies and autonomous bodies, where there have been cases of enormous misuse of capital.

Furthermore, and as indicated at the meeting held with officials in the departments of Tax and Customs in February, Obama Asue once again stressed the need to establish pertinent controls over the main collection points; the departments for tax and Customs, from which up to 80% of the administration revenue is derived. To that end, the Prime Minister condemned once again the practice of corruption, as one of the main hurdles to the achievement of greater revenue collection.

In the presence of the head of the ministerial portfolio, César Augusto Mba Abogo, Obama Asue called for responsibility and a patriotic sentiment from those present in the performance of their duties, while highlighting the importance of teamwork, and insisting that the decisions taken at the ministry were reached through agreement. He encouraged the group of members of the Executive Board to eradicate internal fighting in order to combine efforts and move forwards.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office