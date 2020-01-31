Prime Minister receives Ambassador from SAPound o Tome and Principe

The meeting, which took place at the end of the morning of 30th January, at the Presidency of the Government in Malabo II, between the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, and the accredited Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from SAPound o Tome and Principe to Equatorial Guinea, Angela de Costa Pinheiro, was the first of 2020.

During the meeting, the two interlocutors reviewed the state of bilateral relations between the two peoples and governments, with the aim of stamping them with a higher degree of dynamism.

Obama Asue, who was accompanied by the Adviser to the Presidency of the Government in Judicial Affairs, Pedro Ondo Ngua, declared the firm will of the Equatoguinean Government to continue to strengthen relations of brotherhood between Equatorial Guinea and SAPound o Tome and Principe.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office