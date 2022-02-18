Prime Minister receives Nigerian Ambassador in audience

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, received in audience, at the Presidency of the Government in Malabo II, the Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ekpebike Steve Agbana, in a relaxed meeting at which they spoke about the various areas of cooperation that could be strengthened, in order to provide a fresh boost to the historic relations uniting the two peoples and countries.

This courtesy audience, which constituted the first meeting between the two figures, served to share impressions on the state of bilateral relations between these two neighbouring countries, which aim to strengthen the ties uniting them, in order to reach the level of brotherhood, with particular emphasis on the commercial sphere.

“We also considered ways and means to encourage entrepreneurs from both countries to meet and work together to create legal structures that will boost the growth of our countries’ economies.

According to statistical data released by INEGE; in 2020 Nigeria was Equatorial Guinea’s main commercial partner; this means that, in we continue to work together and take advantage of our proximity, promoting air, sea and even land transport, we will further strengthen our relations, so that the two countries can take full advantage”.

During the meeting, accompanying the representatives from the respective Governments, were for the Nigerian party, Madu J Chibueze , and for Equatorial Guinea the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Pedro Nguema Ndong, and the Advisers to the Presidency of the Government Charged with Administrative and Legal Affairs, Ángel Ndong Micha and Pedro Ondo Ngua, respectively.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government