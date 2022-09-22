Prime Minister receives OMAOC General Secretary

Early this Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister of the Government, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, received in audience at the Presidency of the Government in Malabo II, a delegation from the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, OMAOC, led by its Secretary General, Paul Adalikwu. Accompanied by the Minister for Transport, Rufino Ovono Ondo, he briefed the Head of Administrative Coordination on the latest developments in the activities of this sub-regional organisation, whose importance is growing due to the problems of insecurity and piracy that are plaguing the Gulf of Guinea and affecting the economies of the Gulf countries.

The sub-region of West and Central Africa, to which the ports of Equatorial Guinea belong, is one of the three maritime zones into which our continent is subdivided. Countries in a maritime sub-region share problems of maritime safety and security, supply and demand for shipping services and the pollution of their respective territorial waters.

Because maritime transport and transit is not only a vital activity for international trade, but is inherently international in its mode of operation, cooperation between countries is essential. And since opportunities, problems and policy issues related to maritime and transit transport are best addressed at the level of regional and international integration, the General Secretary of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, Paul Adalikwu, explained,

“Basically, I have come to see the Prime Minister and inform him that Equatorial Guinea has been part of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa for 47 years; and there are several advantages that come from membership of that organisation. One of them is to enhance human resource development in the maritime sector; in addition to benefiting from the Regional Maritime Development Bank that the organisation is about to establish. We have allocated 2,800 shares in this new bank to Equatorial Guinea; it will open in Abuja very soon and we hope that Equatorial Guinea will take advantage of its membership of this organisation, buy shares in this bank and become a full member. The bank will provide a low interest rate for investors and professionals in Equatorial Guinea’s maritime sector, for the purchase of new vessels and improvements to the infrastructure in the sector”.

In addition to sub-regional maritime cooperation, international cooperation within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations specialised agency based in the British capital, London, with 174 member states, which oversees the safety and security of maritime transport, the prevention of pollution from ships and other issues related to the sector, is also essential.

“We have also come to notify the Honourable Minister of the holding of a meeting in London to be attended by the twenty-five member countries of the West and Central African Maritime Organisation, This meeting will take place on 5th October, and the Honourable Minister for Transport from Equatorial Guinea has been invited. His attendance would provide him with an opportunity to meet the General Secretary of the International Maritime Organisation in person, to discuss issues affecting Equatorial Guinea”.

