Prime Patriots optimistic NPP to retain Kumawu Seat

The Prime Patriots, a vibrant wing of the New Patriotic Party has expressed optimism and trust that the party would win the upcoming Kumawu by-election slated for May 23, 2023.

According to the executives, the party was strongly united and focused to conduct an aggressive campaign in a manner that will spur people in Kumawu on to avoid voter apathy.

It said it strongly believed that the regional and national executives of the party would address all issues in the party to propel supporters to bring all hands on deck to retain the seat.

Dr Alex Appiah, the National Chairman of Prime Patriots gave the assurance at its executive meeting at Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss matters affecting the welfare of members while issuing goodwill messages to the constituency, regional and national executives currently working at Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti region to secure victory for the party.

He stated that though it was vividly known that the Ashanti region remained a stronghold of the party, complacency must be avoided because the by-election was a test case to prove that 2024 was breakable for the party.

The chairman said that the needed logistics and resources must be sent to Kumawu to facilitate efforts of the polling station executives and area coordinators to earnestly work to ensure victory.

It would be recalled that the sitting Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Mr Philip Basoah passed on some months ago, and by law, Parliament informed the Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election to elect a new MP to fill the vacuum.

He said the prime Patriots had also looked at the campaign strategies of the various presidential hopefuls and had to offer a word of advice to their managers to conduct a decent campaign devoid of insults, blackmailing and character assassination.

He cautioned that the presidential candidacy race should not turn acrimonious and defamatory against contestants because it was a context of ideas to select one person to lead the party in 2024.

The chairman said at the end of the race, all supporters were expected to come together to pursue a common goal as one family to beat NDC again in the next elections.

He added his voice to exhortations given by some political scientists advocating for a level playing field for all parliamentary and presidential aspirants so that after the event there would be no cracks in the party.

Dr Appiah reminded supporters of the presidential hopefuls that there was an agenda to break the 8 in the 2024 elections and that it was the goal of the party to continue with the excellent policies and programmes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enhance the socio-economic advancement of Ghanaians.

The chairman said the party was working behind the scenes to overturn issues in favour of Ghanaians to convince them to opt for the party in the 2024 elections.

Mr Robert Atta Yawson, national organizer of Prime Patriots admonished delegates of the party not to allow money to influence their decisions.

He said the party must get marketable and credible candidates to make the campaign easier to retain the presidency and win a majority in Parliament in 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency