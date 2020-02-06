Project to Reduce Maternal and Neonatal Mortality presents batch of medicines

Before presenting these medicines, the FNAP representative and the representative from Noble Energy, the project backers, were in talks with the Minister for Health , Salomon Nguema Owono, on the refurbishment project for the delivery rooms at hospitals in Ebebiyin, Bata and the Ela Nguema Health Centre, before taking medical equipment there.

After agreeing on the start of the refurbishment work with the Ministry, the batch of medicines was presented to the ministry. It consisted on medical material and medical technology equipment.

This corresponds to the third and fourth delivery of those which have been made since 2019. This delivery also includes an new consignment of family planning consumables.

The medical supplies will be for women who are pregnant, and for during delivery.

