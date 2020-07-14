Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief – June 2020

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

18 June 2020: In Lodda area, Djugu territory, Ituri province, a Coalition of Congolese Democrats (CODECO) militia attack on an IDP camp was prevented by MONUSCO soldiers, who fired warning shots towards the militia as they approached. Source: Radio Okapi

Ethiopia

06 June 2020: In Gambella region, clashes broke out between two rival groups of South Sudanese refugees in Block 14 of the Ponyido Refugee Camp, injuring three people. Source: Radio Tamazuj 23 June 2020: In Somali West region, regional police beat up and extorted elderly persons at the Qoloji IDP Camp. Source: Yussuf Sheikh Aden

Mozambique

03 June 2020: At the ADPP junction, Quisanga district, Cabo Delgado province, unidentified insurgents fired at a group of refugees who were attempting to return to neighbouring Macomia district. It is not clear whether there were any casualties or not, but a beheaded body was later found south of ADPP on the same day which may have been a victim of the attack. Source: ACLED1

Niger

31 May 2020: In Tahoua region, some 50 armed men riding motorcycles attacked the Intikane refugee-hosting area, killing two Malian refugee leaders and a Nigerien community leader. A guard was abducted, and relief items, mobile phone towers and all water supply facilities were destroyed. Thousands of Malian refugees were forced to flee the camp.

Sources: Al Jazeera, European Commission and France 24

South Sudan

16 June 2020: On the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) fired upon IDPs who were attending a funeral at or near UN House PoC site, killing one person. Source: ACLED1

Sudan

Around 09 June 2020: In Khartoum, fighting between South Sudanese refugees at the Jeref Sheriq Refugee camp resulted in the death of a South Sudanese national. A large section of the camp was also burned down. Police arrested a group of youths in connection with the incident.

Source: Radio Miraya

10 June 2020: At Kalma IDP camp, South Darfur state, three Arab pastoralists were attacked by a refugee militia, after getting lost in the camp. Two were killed and the other was severely injured. One source suggests the victims were possibly Rapid Support Forces members.

Source: Insecurity Insight