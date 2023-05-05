Public’s support for police vital to protect lives and propery – Commander

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Appiah, the Dormaa Divisional Police Commander, has stated the need , to maintain security in Dormaa, as the area continued to spread fast with new sites.

‘Maintaining security in such places is thus crucial,’ ACP Appiah said, and courted the support of the public for efficient service delivery to ensure the best protection of lives and property in the country.

ACP Appiah was speaking to the media after a durbar organised by the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the local leadership of Organised Labour to commemorate the ‘May Day’ at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The police officer underscored the need for public support such as volunteering information about miscreants and strangers of suspicious characters in the communities to the Police.

This is very vital, he said, for swift action to prevent criminals from operating.

ACP Appiah assured residents of the municipality and its environs the Divisional Police Command was working hard for the prevalence of peace and tranquillity so that socio-economic activities would accordingly progress.

In that regard, he said the local Formed Police Unit (FPU) had been working to strengthen security by patrolling highways and border communities not only in the Dormaa Central area but Dormaa East and West Districts as well to check criminal activities to protect lives and properties of residents.

‘This Unit is linked up with colleagues at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West and Wamfie in the Dormaa East and the Berekum enclave to fight robbery,’ he emphasised.

Source: Ghana News Agency