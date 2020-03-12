Purificación Angue at commemoration of International Student Day

Purificación Angue Ondo attended, in representation of our country’s embassy in Spain, the commemoration of International Student Day at the Almadén School of Mining and Industrial Engineering (Ciudad Real) at the University of Castilla-La Mancha.

The Equatorial Guinea exAmbassador to Spain, during her speech at the event, highlighted the fact that the student must not only conform to the training, discipline and intellectual knowledge gained, but must also integrate within society, in order to acquire its cultural values.

Along those lines, she recommended that all the students present, and particularly the Equatoguineans, should make an effort to obtain good training, in order to contribute towards the development of their respective countries.

“We hope that Spain will continue to assist us in the great work of training young Equatoguineans at this university”, said Angue Ondo.

Minutes before the end of the event, the representative of the Equatoguineans in Almadén, Valentín Mba Ayingono, thanked Purificación Angue for her presence.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office