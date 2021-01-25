QRCS launches Little Hearts project to treat 40 children in Indonesia [EN/AR]

January 25th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a Little Hearts project in Indonesia, with the aim of treating 40 children with congenital heart defects.

Hosted by the Harapan Kita National Heart Center in Jakarta, the $90,000 project is co-implemented by QRCS, the Indonesian Red Cross Society, and Indonesia’s Ministry of Health (MOH). The procedures are performed by local medical specialists in cardiac catheterization for children.

The launching ceremony was attended by Dr. Azhar Jaya, Health Service General-Director at MOH, Sudirman Said, Secretary General of the Indonesian Red Cross Society, Dr. Iwan Dakota, Director of the Harapan Kita National Heart Center, and the doctors involved in the project.

In his speech, Dr. Dakota thanked QRCS for its the humanitarian initiative of covering the costs of 40 cardiac catheterizations for children born with heart problems, a main cause of child mortality in Indonesia.

He described the initiative as a timely and long-awaited relief for the beneficiaries, whose families could not afford the costs of procedures. “I wish that this will not be the last one,” said Dr. Dakota. “We still have a waiting list of 300 children who need help”.

Mr. Said stated, “I appreciate QRCS’s important role in Indonesia, by supporting the response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of 2018 and 2019 earthquakes in Sulawesi and Lombok, respectively. Now, they are acting to support the cardiac catheterizations for children. We hope that such a partnership with QRCS will continue to create opportunities of a better life for those who had ailing hearts since their birth”.

Dr. Jaya welcomed the project, under which QRCS would help 40 children who have been looking for treatment. He called for further cooperation in the future to cover the remaining children on the cardiac catheterization waiting list, as well as other medical specialties.

Being the first Little Hearts project to be executed in Indonesia, it is part of the Medical Convoys program, which involves providing treatment for poor patients, performing surgeries in many medical specializations, supplying the host hospitals with surgical equipment and consumables, and training medical professionals in the latest medical advancements.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS’s humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

Source: Qatar Red Crescent Society