Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter world

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to provide connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world. The new unit complements Quectel’s heritage of providing innovative modules and antennas to support cellular connections and allows customers to simplify their edge-based deployments by purchasing connectivity alongside modules, antennas and design services. For Quectel, adding connectivity broadens the company’s portfolio and increases the completeness of its offering.

Quectel connectivity will initially launch to customers in EMEA, providing global connectivity before extending to Asia-Pacific and Latin America customers later in 2022.

Quectel connectivity is available now in more than 190 countries via over 500 network operators, and currently provides 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and Cat-M connections. Connectivity from Quectel is available to the whole market and will particularly benefit deployments that can realize accelerated time-to-market and optimized business efficiencies from using a single supplier for module, antenna and connectivity.

In addition, with embedded and integrated SIM (eSIM and iSIM) entering mainstream adoption, it makes even stronger sense for Quectel to offer connectivity services because the company will be able to deliver connectivity-enabled modules. This further simplifies customer deployments which previously would have needed to have a local-market traditional SIM card installed. With an eSIM or iSIM enabled module plus Quectel connectivity, the module, once powered up, will attach to the best available network.

“Quectel connectivity is built on the backbone of service, quality and reliability, backed by Tier 1 providers and robust service level agreements (SLAs),” said Richard Hart, the Director of Global Connectivity at Quectel. “While we support all forms of traditional SIM modules, we specifically also support connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world which means customers will be able to explore innovative business models that encompass combined module, connectivity and antenna deployments. Our focus is on providing commercial flexibility for our customers to ensure they receive high quality connectivity that enables their IoT solutions. Using self-optimizing tariffs, we can minimize the risk of additional charges when issues such as over-the-air (OTA) software updates utilize extra bandwidth and therefore prevent bill shock.”

Alongside its long-standing global expertise in modules and antennas, Quectel also has significant experience in connectivity, having developed its QuecConnectivity platform that manages more than 30 million SIMs in Asia. The CaaS offering can combine connectivity with modules and antennas, providing customers a single point of entry to Quectel’s full portfolio of products and services.

“By adding connectivity to our capabilities, Quectel is reducing complexity for our customers by simplifying and accelerating IoT device deployment said Patrick Qian, the Chief Executive Officer of Quectel. “Quectel is committed to innovation that drives benefits for customers in the IoT industry, and our connectivity offering is another milestone in that journey. Quectel has helped IoT companies build a smarter world for more than a decade, now we will connect a smarter world.”

