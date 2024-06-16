

Rabat: The Moroccan capital is set to host the inaugural edition of the Future Media Initiative (FMI) international conference. This innovative platform aims to strengthen dialogue between traditional and new media, using football as a catalyst for strategic development.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the program will include several expert panels that focus on the emergence of new media powers by 2030, the role of the younger generation and social media in building new narratives, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the production and dissemination of information.





Participants will engage in discussions regarding the role of the media in the development of Moroccan and African football, aligning with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. The meeting will also feature presentations by prominent figures from the media and diplomatic communities, artistic performances, and debates on information sovereignty, responsible innovation, and the regulation of social media.





The conference will conclude with the reading of a final declaration, reaffirming the commitment of media players to support changes in the global landscape, with a focus on placing Africa at the heart of the new information order.

