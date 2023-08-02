Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming crucial qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars of Ghana would be seeking to book a place in next year’s AFCON in Ivory Coast as they host the Wild Beasts in the last Group E encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Among the notable names in Hughton’s squad is left-back Baba Rahman, who is making a comeback into the team after being left out in recent call-ups.

Andre Dede Ayew, who is the captain of the side, has received a callup to the team despite being clubless.

South African-based Ghanaian shootstopper Richard Ofori has also been handed a callup to the team, along with regulars Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Manaf Nurudeen.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been left out of the squad due to injury.

A statement on the GFA’s website said: ‘According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while; however, the Black Stars medical team is monitoring the situation.’

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, and Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, and Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, and Jonathan Sowah

Ghana’s game against the Central African Republic will start at 16:00 GMT on Thursday, and the Black Stars would be favourites to claim all three points.

Source: Ghana News Agency