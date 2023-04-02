Ramadan: Al-Habibiyyah, centre educates women on etiquette of prayer

Zayma Islamic Research Centre, an NGO, has admonished Muslim women to uphold the virtues of Salat (prayer) in accordance with the Holy Qur’an and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The centre’s National Coordinator, Mrs Shifa’a Garba gave the admonition at a women Ramadan lecture organised by the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, on Saturday in Abuja.

Garba also enjoined muslim women on the need to respect the Islamic values and ensure high sense of modesty during and after the month of Ramadan.

She said that salat was the daily ritual prayer enjoined upon all Muslims as one of the five Pillars of Islam.

Garba said: “Each Salat is preceded by ablution, and prayer is categorised as Salat al-fajr (dawn) al-zuhr (mid day), al-asr (afternoon), al-magrib (sun set) and al-Isha (evening).

“Individual performance of salat is permissible and can be offered in any clean space either at home or at work, while collective worship in the mosque has special merit.

“Completing the five daily prayers as taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an obligation for all Muslims especially women who are home managers.”

She added that the status of Salat in Islam was such a key part of a Muslim’s life, adding, “so much so that one could never be separated from Salat.”

The national coordinator said observance of five daily salat prevents indecency and wickedness, erase sins, as well as serves as a solution to all problems.

Garba said: “Salat leads to bountiful rewards and salat is a means to attain Allah’s love and become closer to Him.”

Also, Mrs Maryam Mohammed, who described the lecture as timely, commended Al-habibiyyah for giving priority to the issue of gender.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was attended by

women from different districts and areas of the nation’s capital.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria