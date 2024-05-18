Ransford Antwi receives significant endorsement in parliamentary ambition



Mr. Ransford Antwi, an independent parliamentary candidate for the Sunyani East constituency, has expressed joy over the growing support and encouragement from residents in the area.

‘Many constituents continue to support my decision to run for the position of Member of Parliament (MP) in the area,’ he stated.

Mr Antwi told?the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, he was committed to the progress and development of the people in his constituency and the entire Bono Region, while emphasizing his readiness to work tirelessly towards achieving these goals.

Mr. Antwi, a native of Sunyani, is a prominent figure in both the sports and business industries and currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Suncity Group of Companies and also a Board Member for the Ohio African Community Excellence Awards in the USA, a prestigious international awards scheme dedicated to honouring individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations that have made significant contributions to African communities.

The Independent Parliamentary Aspirant expressed gratitude for the overwhelming endorsements from the majority of constituents who have shown confidence in him.

He pledged his firm commitment to the people in the area, assuring them that he would fulfill all promises made once entrusted with the mandate.

‘I am greatly inspired, and motivated by the admiration and confidence my people have in me,?knowing my good works in the constituency and trusting I could do more?if given the nod, as the MP in this year’s?general elections.

He stated that he has been in the constituency for many years and was familiar with the various situations present and assured of utilizing all available resources to address the identified issues effectively.

Furthermore, he assured the constituents of his dedication to developing the area in collaboration with the people and stressed the importance of their support and cooperation in achieving this goal.

Source: Ghana News Agency