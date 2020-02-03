Real Equatorial Guinea, new informative magazine about Head of State’s Office

The Head of State’s Office now has a new informative magazine. It is called Real Equatorial Guinea a new informative publication which provides full coverage of the political, social, economic and religious activities of the presidential couple, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, in the arduous task of steering the historic destiny of the country.

The current edition has a photo of the head of State on the cover. The author, Milagrosa Ada Micha, referring to the innumerable prizes, acknowledgements and actions carried out by H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for peace in the world, Africa and Equatorial Guinea, highlighted this with the question, Doesn’t he deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?

Those who love to read will find articles on the declarations and visits by the presidential couple to the refugee camps in Ethiopia and Uganda, activities of the leader of Refugees, Returnees and Displaced Persons on the African continent, topic of the year 2019 for the African Union; the funeral ceremony of the former leader of Zimbabwe, H. E. Robert Gabriel Mugabe, and their participation at the Russia-Africa economic summit and the second Paris Summit on Peace, where the first official meeting took place between the leaders of France and Equatorial Guinea.

The magazine will operate as a platform for the socio-political, economic and cultural reality of the Government regarding other continents, as it is in three languages: Spanish, English and Mandarin Chinese.

Real Equatorial Guinea is created by Milagrosa Ada Micha, during her period of training in the People’s Republic of China, in order to present an image of the country to the Asian continent and potential development partners for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Currently, copies can be found at various points throughout the nations, and in the Equatorial Guinea embassies in various European, American, Asian and Africa countries, and a new edition will be published every two months.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office