The national president of the Equatoguinean Red Cross, Basilio Ndong Beyeng, has been at a seminar in Cameroon since 31st October.

The seminar is in response to the need to refocus the Red Cross national societies in Central Africa.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, assisted by the International Committee of the Red Cross, is organising this seminar from 31st October to 5th November.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government