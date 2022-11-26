Red Sea International Film Festival Announces Juries for Its Second Edition

Jeddah, The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF), in partnership with VOX Cinemas and the MBC GROUP, today announced the jury for its Red Sea: Features and the Red Sea: Shorts Competitions for its second edition, which will run from 1-10 December in Jeddah.

Nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea, the Festival will welcome filmmakers, talent, media, industry professionals, and film fans for a 10-day celebration of global cinema, Saudi press agency (spa) reported.

Legendary film director, producer, and screenwriter, Oliver Stone will preside over the Festival’s Red Sea: Features Competition Jury.

The three-time Academy award winner is behind some of the all-time masterpieces of cinema, including Scarface, The Doors, Wall Street, JFK, Midnight Express, Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, Nixon and Natural Born Killers.

The Red Sea: Features and Red Sea: Shorts Competitions will showcase the highest creative achievements from a diverse array of filmmakers from the Arab region, Asia and Africa.

The line-up of 15 features and 26 short films will showcase the most compelling, unique, and impressive work from the past year, with winners in each competition selected by highly esteemed juries.

Source: Bahrain News Agency