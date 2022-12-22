Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa Persons of Concern (as of 30 November 2022)

The total population of concern (PoC) to UNHCR in West and Central Africa (WCA) relates to the people UNHCR is mandated to protect and assist. It includes those who have been forcibly displaced; those who have returned home within recent years; those who are stateless or at risk of statelessness; and other groups to whom UNHCR has extended its protection or assisted on a humanitarian basis.

The total of 1.6 million refugees represents a 7% increase over a year. Chad hosts the largest number of refugees in the region with 36%. Cameroon is the second largest refugee-hosting country in the region with 31%. CAR, Sudan, and Nigeria are the main countries of origin (together 77%) of the region’s refugees with a contribution of 30%, 25%, and 22% respectively.

The number of internally displaced rose to 7.6 million. Nigeria hosts 42% of IDP population in the region. Burkina Faso is the second largest country in terms of IDPs (23%).

The Lake Chad Basin hosts 37% of forcibly displaced population in West and Central Africa. Central Sahel hosts the second largest number (32%) with the majority being Internally Displaced Persons in Burkina Faso (60%).

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees