On 12th February, six passengers were released from quarantine, after being kept under observation for fourteen days. They were three Chinese citizens, two Koreans and one Equatoguinean.

This group of passengers, part of the 26 that left China for Equatorial Guinea, did not show any symptom of the virus during their 14 days in quarantine.

In an interview, they gave details of their quarantine and the care that was taken of them.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office