Residents urged to prioritise tourism to boost revenue and development

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, a lecturer at the Department of Communications, University of Ghana (UG), has urged residents of Vodza in the Volta Region and its surrounding communities in the Keta Municipality to prioritise their tourism sites. She said tourism sites played a sensitive role in attracting people from far and near and must serve as a good source of income to boost development in the various communities. Professor Gadzekpo disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an annual Ecotourism Initiative festival celebrated by the people of Vodza. ‘We need to renovate our tourism areas such as Fort Prinzenstein, Woe Light house, ‘?enya Vudo’ the Lagoon, and the Sea shores to attract tourists from near and far,’ she said. Prof. Gadzekpo said it was time to create more awareness and to educate community members on the importance of tourist sites to encourage the protection of the environment. Mr Christopher Mensah, the Assembly member for the area, expressed excitement over the festival and hoped the tourist attraction sites would be kept clean for the development of these areas. He appealed to the authorities to help address the challenges affecting the enhancement of these tourism sites. The second edition of the ‘Vodza’ Ecotourism initiative festival was aimed at transforming the ecological and cultural resources into meaningful iconic tourism places for the present and generation unborn. There was a swimming competition, regatta, and boat racing among others, and certificates were presented to the participants.

Source: Ghana News Agency