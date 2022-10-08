Resolution establishing the National Campaign Directorate for PDGE Candidatures

RESOLUTION No.13, dated 3rd October 2022, establishing the National Campaign Directorate for the PDGE Candidatures for the Presidential, Chamber of Deputies, Senate and Municipal Elections 2022.

RESOLUTION No.13, dated 3rd October 2022, establishing the National Campaign Directorate for the PDGE Candidatures for the Presidential, Chamber of Deputies, Senate and Municipal Elections 2022.

Following the calling of the elections in question, through Presidential Decree no. 116/2022, dated 20th September 2022, with the establishment of the period for the corresponding electoral campaign;

As a consequence, for the active, responsible progress of the Campaign for the Candidatures of the PDGE in the said Elections, at the behest of the competent Party Organs; and in use of the faculties and prerogatives conferred on me under Article 42, Sub-paragraph h) of the General Statutes of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea,

I DECLARE:

Article 1.- With respect to the circumstances met by these persons, I hereby constitute the National Campaign Directorate for the PDGE Candidatures in these Elections, as follows:

1. National Campaign Director:

Brother Militant Teodoro NGUEMA OBIANG MANGUE

2. National Campaign Director First Deputy:

Brother Militant Jerónimo OSA OSA ECORO

3. National Campaign Director Second Deputy:

Brother Militant Armando ELA NSUE MENGUE

4. National Campaign Director Third Deputy:

Sister Militant Judith NFOMO NGOMO NCHAMA

5. National Campaign Director Fourth Deputy:

Sister Militant Dolores NCHAMA ALOGO NSA

Article 2: The National Campaign Directorate is empowered to take any additional measures necessary for the better implementation of this Resolution.

I thus order through this Resolution, issued in Malabo on the third day of October, two thousand and twenty-two.

DEMOCRACY, DEVELOPMENT AND WELL-BEING

PRESIDENT FOUNDER

OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO”.

