RevBits recognized for innovation by 2020 Golden Bridge Awards®

Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits named as Gold Winner in four categories and Bronze Winner in two more at the 12th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RevBits today announced it was declared as a winner in six categories by the 2020 Golden Bridge Awards® that recognize the world’s top providers by their organizational performance, innovations, products and services, leadership, initiatives, and more.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of six awards in the following categories:

Gold – Innovator of the Year (11-2,499 employees) RevBits/Mucteba Celik

Gold – Deception Based Security

Gold – Endpoint Security Solution Innovation

Gold – Privileged Access Management Innovation

Bronze – Email Security Innovation

Bronze – Startup of the Year | Security Software

“It is extremely gratifying to see that as a young company in a very competitive environment we are recognized for the innovation we bring,” said David Schiffer, CEO. “Every single product we launched has won an award in its category, thanks to the great talent of our co-founder and CTO Mucteba Celik who was rightfully recognized as Innovator of the Year. With over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and having registered multiple US patents, he is the architect of everything we create. With the continuous rise of cybersecurity incidents, we will continue our efforts to bring even more innovations and therefore increasingly effective cybersecurity software to better protect our customers.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Mucteba Celik, CTO. “While it’s great to be recognized individually or as a company, it is even more rewarding to see our product innovations being noticed. Our products are ultimately what protect our customers against the ever evolving cyber threats and continuous innovation will be key to keep up with them. As an example, one of the biggest security threats out there today is a phishing attack that tries to steal user credentials using a fake login page of a well known service. Based on one of the five US patents we recently registered, RevBits Email Security is the only solution available in the market today that offers total protection against this major threat.”

The award submissions were judged by more than 160 industry experts from all around the globe. The 2020 Golden Bridge Awards® will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, December 7 at 11:00 AM PST.

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering four advanced security tools, composed of ten different modules, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. Technological developments continue at RevBits with the coming offering of an integrated platform to manage and control all four solutions in one single sign-on dashboard – RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits .

