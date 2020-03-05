Review of Amendments to Draft Merchant Navy Law

Following days of intense debate during the study in second reading of the Draft General Merchant Navy Law the members of the Senate Permanent Commission on Infrastructures Transport and new Technologies has reviewed the amendments introduced within the document.

The aim of this working session was to review and check if the document contained all the instructions observations and amendments introduced during the study in second reading of this legal tool. The debates covered questions of both form and substance the omission of certain aspects that should be reflected in its contents and the rewording of others which were incomprehensible in the Draft General Merchant Navy Law which may also be clarified during the next appearance by a Government delegation.

The session concluded with the satisfaction of having improved the rewording of the project according to the president of the commission who welcomed and praised the active contribution from all the Senators followed by instructions from the President of the Senate Teresa Efua Asangono.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office