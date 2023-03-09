Review of work of Ad-Hoc commissions

On Thursday, the Permanent Commission on Social Policy, Gender Equality and Employment Promotion debated the report on the reformulation of certain articles from the Draft Law Regulating the Social System resulting from the study of the same, made by the Ad-Hoc commission charged with providing a correct interpretation to this legal instrument.

The Permanent Commission on Social Policy, Gender Equality and Employment Promotion, chaired by Jesusa Obono Engono Nchama and co-chaired by Senator José Antonio Elomba Viñas Melango, during the analysis of articles 3 and 4, with their corresponding paragraphs regulating the concepts of the social protection system, vulnerability and poverty, in addition to their proposed objectives, looked at the various aspects that raised doubts and concerns.

In that sense, an Ad-Hoc commission was set up to reformulate them, and after an in-depth and wide-ranging study of both form and substance, the resulting report was presented on Thursday. The deliberations concluded with the adoption of some corrections, while others were rejected, maintaining the original version of the document, and finally a new article on social benefits was introduced into the body of the draft law.

The day’s work session also heard the report prepared by the Senate’s Legal Department, presented by the Senior Counsel, Enrique Ramón Eseng Mansogo, in which he pointed out that the structure of the Draft Law Regulating Social Protection in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea complies with the legislative canons, but does not specify the social benefits or specific measures that will be implemented to make it effective.

Furthermore, the Senior Counsel explained to the parliamentarians the difference between the Social Protection Draft Law and the Social Security Institute Law, indicating that the benefits of the draft law in question are of a universal nature, while the social security benefits are of a contributory nature, since the worker or the self-employed person has to pay social security contributions in order to benefit from them.

On the same day, the Senate Table, chaired by the First Vice-President of the Senate, Ángel Serafín Seriche Dougan Malabo, met once again to evaluate the report resulting from the training seminar recently given to senators by the Senate’s legal staff, with the aim of reinforcing the legislative work carried out by parliamentarians, which would enable the drafting of quality laws and excellent work, and to disseminate, through parliamentary legal science and updated parliamentary law, the articles from the Basic Law, the Senate’s Procedural Regulations, and other legislation affecting the work of the Upper Chamber.

