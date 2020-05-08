Rise in number of deaths in Spain

In the last 24 hours, according to Ministry for Health data, over 200 people died in Spain due to COVID-19.

While citizens await the activation of the second phase of downscaling, the Ministry for Health reported on the morning of 6th May that in the last 24 hours 244 people died in Spain due to the coronavirus, following four days with figures below the 200 mark.

With the figure of mortal victims recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths in Spain due to coronavirus has reached 25,857.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office